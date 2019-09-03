THE ULTIMATE HOSTING EXPERIENCE

two days at two exceptional courses

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 2019

11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Registration reception in the Red & White Club located at McMahon Stadium.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 2019

7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Breakfast and a full day of golf at Country Hills Golf Club and The Links of GlenEagles, followed by dinner and prizes at the Red & White Club.
The Calgary Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic presented by Scotiabank is THE golf tournament of the fall! Join us for our 39th annual tournament with Flames players and alumni, plus our coaches and management. We’d love for you to be a part of the celebration!